Love in a Mist, Nigella, or black cumin, is an old-fashioned cottage garden flower and an ancient medicinal herb. Its double ruffle of sky-blue petals and feathery foliage make it a lovely addition to any sunny border, especially when paired with yellow lilies.
The seed head is a beautiful striped balloon, and contains hundreds of the tiny black medicinal seeds. As it reseeds plentifully, it only need be sown for one or two years. Thereafter, sprouts will spring up in January, then bloom in May.
Originally from Damascus, the seeds of this plant were used by Egyptians to decorate bread and cakes in the times of the pharaohs. A bottle of black cumin oil was found in the tomb of King Tutankhamun. Nerfertiti used its oil to keep her skin supple and preserve her perfectly bronzed complexion. The Romans used a paste of crushed seeds mixed with vinegar and honey to treat insect stings.
The seeds have a fragrance rather like anise or fennel, and can be used as a substitute for black pepper or caraway. They taste of nutmeg and can be used to season cookies or fruit salad.
In India, the seeds are used to flavor curries and pulses, and can be found in several spice mixtures. They also repel insects from clothing.
It has many common names, including Jack in Prison, Ragged Lady, Garden Fennel, and Love in a Snarl. Devil’s Bush once had the reputation of being associated with Old Nick himself.
It has been used as a digestive aid and an appetite stimulant. Egyptian ladies ate the seeds to achieve just the right degree of admirable plumpness.
An Arab proverb states: “In the black seed is the medicine for every disease except death.”
Currently, it is found in cough syrups and wound salves. Today’s science confirms that the oil is antimicrobial and can effectively treat asthma and intestinal parasites. It also suggests that it may be an immune system booster.
In the language of flowers it says delicacy, perplexity, embarrassment and “You puzzle me.” The plant is dedicated to St. Catherine, because of “its persistent styles resembling the spokes of her wheel.”
This Valentine’s Day, be creative and let love bloom, literally. Give your gardening beloved a basket with packets of these seeds, some new gardening gloves, and scented hand cream.
The wise partner will throw in a hefty gift card.
Forget those overpriced roses – invest in Love in a Mist. It multiplies each year – just like your devotion.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.