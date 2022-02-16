...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST
/6 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 700 AM to 700 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Weakened trees and tree limbs could be blown down and cause a
few power outages in spots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving on Wednesday, especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Kenneth Lowe of Smiths Grove’s Oak Hollow Angus is among five cattlemen inducted this year into the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association Hall of Fame. Lowe is joined by Gary Woodall, Tom McGinnis, Charles Wills and Dr. David Williams as 2022 inductees.
Lowe has been operating Oak Hollow Angus for 41 years and is a seventh-generation cattle farmer.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science from Western Kentucky University. He was president of the Warren County Cattlemen’s Association for 20 years and was host for multiple educational fields days for local, regional and state cattlemen.
Lowe was president of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association in 1994 and worked on committees for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and was on the board of directors for the Meat Export Federation.
He has been awarded the American Angus Association Largest Kentucky Angus breeder for several years. He has also been Kentucky Seedstock Producer of the Year and the Kentucky Angus Association Performance Breeder of the Year.
