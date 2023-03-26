 Skip to main content
PROFILES 2023

M&L Electrical, Inc.

Charles Mosley and Jim Lockwood founded M&L Electrical Inc. on July 4, 1975. From their beginnings in the basement of Charles’ home, the pursuit of their dream began. Back then, business was often done with a handshake. Ask either man the secret of their success, and they will say, “You work hard, make the best decisions possible, and ALWAYS keep your word.”

