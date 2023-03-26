Charles Mosley and Jim Lockwood founded M&L Electrical Inc. on July 4, 1975. From their beginnings in the basement of Charles’ home, the pursuit of their dream began. Back then, business was often done with a handshake. Ask either man the secret of their success, and they will say, “You work hard, make the best decisions possible, and ALWAYS keep your word.”
Charles and Jim are both retired, but Charles’ son, Chris, serves as president and CEO. He, alongside Curtis White, his sister Tracy Mosley, sons Justin and Josh Mosley, and a strong team continue growing M&L Electrical. M&L now has around 200 employees in three office locations. Staying true to the company’s roots by creating opportunities for its employees, M&L Electrical plans to continue growing.
Some keys to the company’s success are treating people the way they should be treated, adhering to their core values, and creating a culture where everyone has the opportunity for success. M&L Electrical is committed to fulfilling the needs of their clients. As their clients’ needs have evolved, so have they, becoming the multi-service company they are today. They recognize that, as a service firm, their employees are their greatest asset. They have worked to build a culture that supports open communication, encourages problem-solving and innovation, and builds leaders through coaching and mentoring.
M&L Electrical is a full-service design/build electrical, alarms, and communications contractor specializing in the industrial markets across the Southeast United States. They are a company that prides themselves on not measuring their success on profits alone, but by their impact to positively change the lives of those around them.
“We have been in business for almost 50 years and couldn’t have done it without great team members in our company. We must always value our employees, our clients, and the younger generations coming up in the industry.”