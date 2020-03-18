Mark Mahagan has been named business development manager for Elwood Staffing in Bowling Green. Mahagan is a Louisville native and a Western Kentucky University graduate.
Founded in 1980, Elwood Staffing has expanded to 275 branches nationwide and is the 10th-largest industrial staffing company in the nation, with about 140,000 workers hired for more than 6,000 clients annually.
Elwood Staffing provides hiring solutions ranging from temporary, temporary-to-hire, contract and direct hire personnel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.