Malmquist-Saint engagement announced

Malmquist-Saint
Dr. and Mrs. Gregg Malmquist of Bowling Green are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Annie Christine Malmquist, to Tristan Dane Saint, son of Ms. Nina Saint of Birmingham, Ala.
Miss Malmquist is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs William McKay of Bowling Green and Ms. Karen Malmquist of Little Rock, Ark. She is also the granddaughter of the late Joanne Scott and Glenn Malmquist of Little Rock.
Annie is a 2014 graduate of Bowling Green High School and 2017 graduate of Texas Christian University with a Bachelor’s degree in strategic communication. She is currently employed by Insight Global in Dallas.
Mr. Saint is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Thrasher of Tyler, Texas. Tristan is a 2014 graduate of Bishop TK Gorman High School and a 2018 graduate of Texas Christian University with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology. He is currently employed by Intuit in Dallas.
A wedding is being planned in Bowling Green on May 30, 2020, with a reception to follow.
