A swirl of news stories about “The Great Resignation” has put employee retention in the leadership spotlight.
Research shows that one in four workers is considering quitting their job after the pandemic. I’ve seen the fear in our consulting practice, and our clients are deeply worried about retaining their talent as the job market continues to shift.
Yet, much that has been written about talent retention is geared toward executive leadership. Frontline managers often don’t control remote-work policies or major salary increases, but they do pay a steep day-to-day price when talent starts to turn over.
1. Acknowledge things have changed.
Don’t “back to normal” your team too quickly. Failing to acknowledge post-pandemic changes does not make them go away. For many, a period of remote work and reflection have altered career plans. It’s crucial for managers to recognize this and talk about it openly. Doing so gives you the opportunity to ask about changes before reading about them in a resignation letter.
2. Consider re-skilling.
As your organization continues navigating change, consider training opportunities to engage your team even further. Training can take the form of a free webinar, a LinkedIn Learning course or even designated one-on-one coaching. All of these send a signal to employees that their growth matters.
3. Know that flexibility will prevail (for now).
Your internal alarm bells may start ringing at permanent remote-work requests. Breathe. Focus on what is within your control. You may not be able to offer unlimited flexibility, but within your team, you can make changes that matter. Consider a “no meeting” day each week or flexible arrival and departure times. The groundswell need of flexibility extends beyond where we work. Engaged employees require a degree of autonomy about when and how they work.
4. Highlight the impact of the work.
Recent research from McKinsey showed that “the tumult of the past year prompted many to reflect on their purpose and values – and research shows over two-thirds of employees say their sense of purpose is defined by work.” It may sound like a lot of pressure, to fulfill someone’s need for life purpose in an average, corporate role. But it can be done in the cadence of regular business by talking about how the work makes a difference and why the contribution of each person matters. For more tips, check out my new LinkedIn Learning course, Leading with Purpose.
As a manager, you are often the most influential factor in how engaged your team is and how long they stay.
Yet, as much as logistically, and even emotionally, it’s painful, some turnover is a good thing. Gone are the days where working 30 years for the same company is the norm. In 25 years, people will have entire careers in industries that don’t exist today.
You don’t want your team to be a revolving door for talent. You also don’t want to become stagnant in the name of “talent retention.”
As a leader, your role is to help your team step into its full power. With empathy, compassion and purpose, you can guide your team through choppy waters ... even if that means a career change.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.