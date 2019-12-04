The Professional Marketing Association of Bowling Green presented awards in 12 categories at its 2019 Markies Awards banquet in November.
More than 80 entries were received and awards were given for Silver and Gold. The winners, by category, were:
- Marketing or PR Campaign: Gold, WKU Campus Recreation; Silver, Imagewest.
- Event or Fundraising Campaign: Gold, Imagewest; Silver, National Corvette Museum.
- Logos/Branding: Gold, WKU Athletics; Silver, Imagewest.
- Rackcard/Brochure/eBrochure/Mail: Gold, National Corvette Museum; Silver, Imagewest.
- Newsletter/Magazine/Booklet/Email News: Gold, Gerald Printing; Silver, WKU Libraries.
- Sales Material/Pitch/Sponsorship Packet: Gold, Gerald Printing; Silver, Imagewest.
- Specialty or Promo Item: Gold, WKU Communications; Silver, National Corvette Museum.
- Out of Home, Digital or Print Ad: Gold, Imagewest; Silver, WKU Communications.
- Commercial/Video (Short): Gold, Vid Monster Productions; Silver, WKU Communications.
- Long Format Video: Gold, Vid Monster Productions; Silver, WKU Athletics.
- Social Media: Gold, Courtyard Marriott; Silver, Vid Monster Productions.
- Anything Goes: Gold, Imagewest; Silver, Vid Monster Productions.
Three awards were also presented in these categories:
- Best of Show: National Corvette Museum’s Elfi’s Silver Pearl Sisterhood brochure.
- Most Innovative: Imagewest’s rebrand of the International Center of Kentucky.
- Marketer of the Year: Telia Butler, director of sales, Courtyard Marriott.
