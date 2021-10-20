Jennifer Martin has been selected as Service One Credit Union’s associate vice president for marketing, advertising and communications.

Martin’s background includes extensive marketing and advertising experience. She has been a private business owner and has experience in sales, social media marketing, website, copywriting, design, digital marketing, large event planning, advertising, campaign management and project management.

Martin will be a member of SOCU’s senior leadership team and will lead the marketing team.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.