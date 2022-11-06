We’ve all watched that heartwarming scene play out in movies and on TV shows. The family is gathered around the Thanksgiving table. Before digging in, each person takes their turn to say what they’re thankful for. It’s quite touching, sometimes funny and often emotional. But is expressing gratitude really something we should be doing only one day a year?
Apparently not, since a multitude of scientific studies have determined there to be numerous health benefits, both physical and mental, that can be gained by fostering a daily attitude of gratitude.
Amy Hinton, who manages LifeSkills Community Support Program, offered to help us explore the mental health benefits that can accompany raising our awareness and increasing our expressions of gratitude.
Peer support specialists supervised by Hinton are hired for their lived experience and recovery in mental health and/or substance use. They work with people seeking their own recovery. They walk beside the clients, as real life examples, to instill hope in them and to demonstrate that recovery is possible no matter what they have experienced in life.
Hinton asked peer support specialists what gratitude meant to them. “Gratitude is the foundation of recovery,” was the most notable comment. “This indicates just how vital gratitude is in their lives,” Hinton said. “They said it serves to remind them each and every day how very far they’ve come and makes them appreciate all they have accomplished.”
Other insightful comments from peer support specialists were that, “gratitude increases positive emotions and allows for the enjoyment of good experiences,” and “gratitude builds up emotional strength and improves our quality of life by intentionally shifting our focus from negative to positive.”
There are lots of fun ways to cultivate gratitude. “Individuals can keep a gratitude journal, and write down three or more things each day they are grateful for,” Hinton said. “Or, list the alphabet from A to Z and find something to be grateful for that starts with each letter. You can also text a ‘gratitude partner’ every day with one thing you are grateful for.”
Hinton often has her groups play “Gratitude Pictionary.” “This game could also work well for a family, or friend group,” Hinton said. “Everyone writes down something they are grateful for on a slip of paper and you put all the slips into a hat and divide into teams and take turns. One team draws and the other guesses, just like Pictionary. It’s always a lot of fun.”
Aside from the fun and games, Hinton takes gratitude quite seriously. She has witnessed just how important it is in general and also what a powerful tool it can be in the recovery process. “When you wake with a grateful heart it changes your outlook on the entire day. Your gratitude can be contagious. It can spill out and make a difference in someone else’s life. It can give them hope when they cannot see it. What could be bigger than that?” Hinton asked. “As a provider we are thankful that people come to us, ready to make changes in their lives. We are ever so grateful to be a part of their journey.”
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.