Dr. Jerrod McCarty has joined Bowling Green’s Interventional Pain Specialists.
McCarty is a board-certified anesthesiologist and a diplomat of the American Board of Anesthesiology. He has a subspecialty in pain medicine.
He graduated magna cum laude from Centre College and with high distinction from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
An Owensboro native, McCarty joins the staff at the largest licensed pain clinic in southcentral Kentucky.
Accredited by the American Academy of Pain Management, IPS has board-certified, fellowship-trained team members, including anesthesiologists and nurse practitioners, who assist patients living in pain.