Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY TODAY... .AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL MOVE OUT OF MISSOURI AND INTO NORTHERN INDIANA, DRAGGING A COLD FRONT INTO OUR REGION BY THIS EVENING. AHEAD OF THIS FRONT, GUSTY WINDS BETWEEN 30 AND 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED ALONG WITH A FEW GUSTS OVER 40 MPH AT TIMES. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST /4 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON. * TIMING...THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. * WINDS...GUSTY SOUTH WINDS BETWEEN 30 AND 40 MPH. SOME GUSTS OVER 40 MPH EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. TRAVEL ON W TO E ORIENTED ROADWAYS COULD BE PROBLEMATIC FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND GUSTS OF OVER 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&