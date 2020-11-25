German American Investment Services Group has added Jim McGary as a financial consultant.
He will serve customers in Warren, Barren, Hart and Simpson counties with guidance on personal and business financial planning, investment services, life insurance and long-term care solutions.
McGary, a Kentucky native, is a graduate of Centre College and has been in the banking and finance industry since 1989. He has 12 years of experience assisting clients with investment needs.
“Jim McGary’s extensive knowledge in the financial services industry and his customer focus make him a perfect fit for German American,” said Chad Deckard, German American senior vice president.
German American Bank has 70 banking offices throughout seven counties in Kentucky and 20 counties in Indiana. The company was founded in 1910 in Jasper, Ind., where its headquarters remain today. German American also offers investment brokerage services through German American Investment Services Inc., and a full line property and casualty insurance agency, German American Insurance Inc.
