It was April 3, 1974, and the morning had started as expected with a spring shower that soon turned to sunshine. It was nice enough for some residents in Brandenburg to crank up lawnmowers for their first seasonal mow.
A couple of hours later – shortly after 4 p.m. – the town and many lives were changed forever.
The first and only F-5 tornado in Kentucky history swept into the area, turning Brandenburg into a mere shadow of what it once was. In the town of less than 2,000, 31 people died, 18 of those living on Green Street.
Forty-five years ago, there were no sophisticated weather radar systems or instant social media. In fact, what happened in Brandenburg and several other communities that day led to the National Weather Radar System’s early warning system.
For anyone there that day, it will live in infamy.
This Ohio River town was once described as a Mark Twain-type place as river traffic floated up and down with commercial and pleasure boats.
Today, Brandenburg is on the move as it remembers its past while living in the present.
“About 13 years ago, we started putting together some ideas for a county museum,” said Gerry Fischer, who now serves as director of the Meade County History Museum that opened July 2018. “We’ve had great support from the community as well as our Mayor Ronnie Joyner and county Judge-Executive Gerry Lynn.”
Fischer, an author, newspaper columnist and a trained archaeologist who was on the staff at the University of Louisville, became good friends with Sherrill Williams several years ago through their interest in history. And although he lives in Hardin County, Williams made the trip to Brandenburg several times a week in helping Fischer prepare the Meade County museum’s opening.
Williams could be described as a Renaissance man. He’s been a history teacher, author, artist, storyteller and a stand-up comedian (at Joel Ray Sprowles Lincoln Jamboree in Hodgenville).
Brandenburg made available a 1912 building that originally served as the local elementary and high school and later became the county’s public library before a new one was built.
Fischer and a host of volunteers, including his wife, Fran, built the museum around a Civil War history that involved Confederate John Hunt Morgan. It was in Brandenburg on July 7-8, 1863, when Morgan and his 2,200 cavalrymen launched his raid into Indiana and southern Ohio. They captured a pair of commercial steamboats, and for more than a day ferried men, horses and four cannons across the Ohio River.
It was this Civil War connection that made it an easy decision when the city and county offered a home for the 70-foot-tall, 123-ton statue that had fallen out of favor in Louisville, where it had stood for 122 years as a memorial to the Confederate soldiers in the War Between the States.
“I got a call asking if we wanted to save the monument,” Fischer said. “We had the local support and went for it. The Louisville people said they were probably going to put it in storage, when actually it was a landfill they were going to dump it in.”
It had stood in Louisville since 1895.
The University of Louisville Foundation and city of Louisville paid for the move on two flatbed trucks and the reassembly in Brandenburg.
A historical marker and statute also pay tribute to the town’s role in the Underground Railroad. The town’s location on the river helped slaves escape into Indiana.
With the completion of the monument, Fischer and Williams pointed to several other events and projects they think have happened because of the positive attention the riverfront monument has drawn.
An RV park has been completed, several shops and stores have opened, new Main Street sidewalks will soon be built, the “American Queen” riverboat now has several scheduled stops and seven mural panels depicting Meade County History have been painted.
“It has taken a while, but now we’re moving,” Williams said. “We’re really excited this coming September that one of only two functioning World War II LST325s will dock here for public display. It’s going to be a big deal.”
The LST-325 visit and related events will involve Meade County, the city of West Point, Bullitt County and Hardin County. It is expected that visitors from throughout Kentucky and Indiana will come to see the 328-foot ship that helped win WWII.
The Meade County History Museum includes Civil War and pioneer weapons, stones with writings that are believed to be from Welsh explorers several centuries before Columbus arrived in America, Solomon Brandenburg’s (the town’s namesake) display, extensive fossil and Indian artifacts. One wall shows the destruction photos after the 1974 tornado.
Meade County is also proud of Harold “Pee Wee” Reese, the baseball Hall of Famer and great shortstop of the old Brooklyn Dodgers who was born in the Ekron community in 1918.
“Lots of people thought he was called Pee Wee because of his small stature,” Williams said. “But, it was for his ability to shoot marbles.”
At the age of 5, the future Hall of Famer and his family moved to Louisville where his dad went to work for the L&N Railroad. Reese’s parents are buried at Buck Grove south of Brandenburg.
“Pee Wee frequently returned to Meade County to fish and hunt,” Williams said.
Western Kentucky University basketball coach Rick Stansbury is also from Meade County, the community of Battletown to be exact.
For those making the trip to Brandenburg, I can recommend a couple of good places for a lunch break. Jailhouse Pizza has some history of its own, and the food is very good. Located downtown on the river near the monument, it is one of the oldest buildings in town.
If you’re driving around the county, Stull’s Store in Paynesville is definitely a good food stop.
There’s no excuse. Get up, get out and get going!
– Gary P. West can be reached at westgarypdeb@gmail.com.
