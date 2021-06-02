With help from a grant through the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, Smiths Grove will soon be getting a new meat processing company.
John B. Rediess III has been approved for a $149,350 grant through the KADB's Meat Processing Investment Program to build the 2,000-square-foot processing facility.
Rediess said the facility will be U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected and will include a small retail component in addition to the processing operation.
He plans to process beef, hogs and deer at the facility that is already being built.
It will be similar to the John's Custom Meats processing facility that was operated by Rediess' father in Smiths Grove but is now closed.
"It will be pretty much exactly what he did," Rediess said. "We hope to be running in the next couple of months. We have people just waiting for us to get our doors open."