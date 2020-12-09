Bowling Green’s Med Center Health has entered into a partnership with Tennessee-based DeRoyal Industries Inc., a medical manufacturer, and Premier Inc., a performance improvement company, to create a new joint venture dedicated to the domestic production of isolation gowns.
The joint venture will produce isolation gowns in an existing facility near Knoxville, Tenn. Raw materials will be sourced from U.S.-based manufacturers, with backup capacity from Mexico and South America.
Med Center Health also entered into a multiyear commitment to purchase a portion of its annual isolation gowns from the joint venture.
The joint venture with DeRoyal and Premier is part of Med Center Health’s strategy to create supply chain resiliency and invest in domestic manufacturers, including those producing personal protective equipment in short supply because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to work with Premier and DeRoyal on a domestic solution,” said Fred Genter, vice president of supply chain management with Med Center Health. “Having a PPE manufacturer this close to home will help protect the supply chain and allow us to keep staff and patients safe.”
Gowns produced by the new joint venture are expected to be available in mid-2021.
