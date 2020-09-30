Med Center Health's The Dental Clinic has been chosen as one of 200 finalists for the $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant. The grants are awarded each year to 40 organizations that have a positive impact on their communities.
Part of Community Clinic, The Dental Clinic at 740 E. 10th Ave. is a full-time clinic that provides low-cost dental care to qualifying patients who have no private dental insurance and meet other Community Clinic guidelines for eligibility.
The $25,000 would be used to cover the cost of extending The Dental Clinic's services into the community by conducting mobile screening events.
Winners of the 40 grants will be decided largely by voting on the State Farm Neighborhood Assist website: neighborhoodassist.com.
Voting on the website started Sept. 23 and will continue until Friday.
