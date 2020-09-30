Weather Alert

...GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS EXPECTED LATE MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON... GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO PICK UP LATER THIS MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING COLD FRONT. LOOK FOR SUSTAINED WINDS BETWEEN 15 AND 25 MPH AND GUSTS BETWEEN 30 AND 40 MPH AT TIMES. A FEW GUSTS OVER 40 MPH CANNOT BE RULED OUT, SO USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING IN HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES OR IF YOU PLAN TO BE OUTDOORS.