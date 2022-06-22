Connie Smith, president and CEO of Med Center Health, has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to serve on the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

The CPE is a coordinating board overseeing Kentucky’s state universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Smith earned degrees in nursing at Western Kentucky University and her master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of Louisville.

Smith was named CEO of The Medical Center at Bowling Green in 1998 and promoted to president and CEO of Med Center Health in 2011. She will serve her term with the CPE until December 2023.

