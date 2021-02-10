Nancy Uhls, certified nuclear medicine technologist with The Medical Center at Franklin, has been named to the Kentucky Board for Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy. Uhls is the first African American to be named to this state board.
“I have been providing nuclear medicine for 37 years,” Uhls said, “and I am very excited about being able to share my experience to help even more people in Kentucky.”
The Kentucky Board for Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy was created to promote, preserve and protect the public health, safety and welfare of Kentucky residents by regulating and licensing individuals who use radiation as advanced imaging professionals, medical imaging technologists, radiographers, radiation therapists, nuclear medicine technologists, limited X-ray machine operators or any combination of professions licensed under the chapter.
Board members are appointed by the governor and are selected by meeting specified qualifications and experience.
