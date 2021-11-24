The Medical Center at Bowling Green has been awarded a three-year term of renewed accreditation in radiation oncology as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology.
Radiation oncology is the careful use of high-energy radiation to treat cancer. A radiation oncologist may use radiation to cure cancer or to relieve cancer-related pain.
The Medical Center has maintained radiation oncology practice accreditation since 2008 and is the only ACR-accredited radiation oncology facility in southcentral Kentucky.
The ACR seal of accreditation is awarded to facilities meeting specific practice guidelines and technical standards developed by ACR after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists.
In addition to radiation oncology, The Medical Center is accredited by the ACR in breast MRI, breast ultrasound, CT, mammography, MRI, nuclear medicine and PET.