The Medical Center at Bowling Green earned recertification of its pulmonary rehabilitation program from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
The Medical Center’s pulmonary rehabilitation program has maintained accreditation since 2015, a news release said.
Justin Srygler, director of clinical allied services at The Medical Center, said: “We are proud the pulmonary program is recertified. This achievement is a result of the professionalism and commitment of the pulmonary rehabilitation staff.”
Pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with pulmonary problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease recover faster and improve their quality of life.
The Medical Center pulmonary rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.
AACVPR program certification is the only peer-reviewed accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies. The certification is valid for three years.