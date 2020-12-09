Bowling Green’s Medical Center EMS ambulance service has successfully completed the 20-step process to reaccredit its communications center as an Accredited Center of Excellence.
The communication center is the 250th emergency dispatch center in the world to attain the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch status as an ACE for its use of the Medical Priority Dispatch System.
The ACE process requires agencies to perform superior, up-to-date public care and to employ efficient use of resources when handling emergency calls. An accreditation lasts three years. To achieve reaccreditation, agencies must meet or exceed the same standards required in the initial accreditation, which requires participation from everyone in the department.
This is the second time the Medical Center EMS communications center has been accredited for its use of the MPDS. A Med Center Health news release said it is the only Medical ACE in Kentucky.
There are more than 200 centers throughout the world that have the Medical ACE distinction among the 3,600 centers worldwide using the fire, police, medical and nurse triage protocols for safe and efficient response to emergency situations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.