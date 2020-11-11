The Norton Healthcare/UK HealthCare Stroke Care Network has recognized The Medical Center at Bowling Green with the 2020 Karpf Award for its work in improving stroke care and for improving stroke systems of care throughout the state.
At the network’s annual Summit meeting held via Zoom on Oct. 2, Dr. Larry Goldstein, interim director of the Stroke Care Network, praised The Medical Center for its dedication to excellence in stroke care.
The Karpf Award is named after Dr. Michael Karpf, who served as UK’s executive vice president for health affairs from 2003 until 2017.
The award is given to those who actively promote the concept of stroke systems of care locally and throughout Kentucky and who actively participate in statewide collaborative network initiatives.
