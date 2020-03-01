You don’t have to be a sports fan to know who Bobby Knight is. Three weeks ago, looking all of his 79 years, he was escorted onto the court by former players in Assembly Hall at Indiana University, where he reached revered status by winning three NCAA titles. He was back.
For 20 years, he had been in self-imposed exile after being fired for an assortment of issues that included striking one of his players and grabbing an IU student.
Make no mistake about it: Knight was one of the top coaches in America and won an Olympic gold medal, but he is an ornery cuss. I can say that with a bit of authority.
In 1982, I met then-University of Louisville athletics director Bill Olsen at the Hyatt Hotel across from the New Orleans Superdome before the NCAA championship game, the one where Michael Jordan hit the game-winning shot to give North Carolina the victory over Georgetown.
A few months earlier, Olsen had offered me a position on his staff as the athletic fundraiser. I had a great job doing the same thing as director of the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation at Western Kentucky University and decided to stay put. Besides, I enjoyed working with Wes Strader on the Hilltopper Basketball Network. Anyway, Olsen and I sat in the lobby and talked about our two schools before deciding it was time to head to the game.
Reaching the large concrete plaza in front of the Superdome, where thousands of fans patted their pockets to make sure they had their tickets, Olsen said, “There’s coach Knight, I need to talk to him for a minute.”
We walked to where Knight was standing, and Olsen asked, “Coach Knight, did you get the message I left for you regarding the opening for an assistant coach?”
Olsen had extended his hand, but Knight – without anything resembling a handshake – went into a profanity-laced tirade as hundreds of people passed by.
“How did you get my number,” Knight yelled. “If I find out who the $#@&% is that gave you my $#@&% I’ll fire his $#@&%.”
I was stunned, but not half as stunned as Olsen.
“I don’t need your $#@&% to help me hire an assistant coach,” Knight said as he turned and walked away.
“I guess I said something to make him mad,” Olsen said at the time.
We have laughed about that encounter with Knight over the years.
Although I was on the periphery of that exchange, I had my own conversation in 2014 with the legendary coach.
I was writing a book about Kenny Davis, the captain of the 1972 U.S. Olympic team that made history by losing to the Soviet Union in the gold medal game. It was the first ever loss for a U.S. men’s basketball team in the Olympics.
Knight, at 31 years old and after only his first year at Indiana, was selected to be one of several coaches at the Olympic Trials in Colorado. It was their task to help head coach Henry Iba put together a team.
I wanted to talk to Knight about those trials, and I knew Davis had his phone number. Davis had been a sales rep for Converse shoes for decades and frequently interacted with the volatile coach at clinics.
“Here’s his number. He won’t answer, and if you leave a message, he won’t call you back,” Davis said with a laugh. “But you never know.”
Before dialing Knight’s number, I was well aware that he was a big supporter of Iba being the Olympic coach. There were others, however, who weren’t so sure. They thought the game had passed Iba by. Some wanted Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp, but at 65, he was thought to be too old, even though Iba was 68. Dean Smith at North Carolina was another candidate, but it was said he was lacking in experience on the world stage of Olympic basketball.
UCLA’s John Wooden was the logical choice, many believed. At the time, his teams were on top of the college basketball world, and his selection surely meant his star center Bill Walton would be a part of the team. It was said that Walton and anybody else would be a sure bet for Olympic gold.
In the end, Iba was probably a compromise coach. Knight was having none of that, quickly reminding everyone who listened back then that all Iba had done was win two NCAA championships at Oklahoma State and two Olympic golds.
There were some good players at the trials, but there were some great ones who weren’t. Not only was Walton missing, but so were Julius Erving, Jim Chones and David Thompson.
Insiders said Wooden wanted the job but resented having to fill out an application. It’s easy to second-guess, and I’m guilty on this one, but Wooden should have been the 1972 Olympic coach.
OK, go ahead and do it. Dial Knight’s number. I did.
One ring-a-ding, two ring-a-dings, three ring-a-dings. And then it happened.
“Hello,” came a voice on the other end who might be upset for being woken up from a deep-sleep nap.
Davis, I quickly thought, had been wrong on all accounts.
I immediately dropped Davis’ name as having given me his number, remembering what Olsen had gone through. In my life I have interviewed hundreds and hundreds of people, but this one with Knight ranks right up there.
For 32 minutes, Knight’s profanities were directed at an assortment of people. I’m going to clean up some of his adjectives as they are not suitable for a Kentucky newspaper.
“That damn Wooden was upset about not getting the job,” Knight told me. “If he cared about basketball like he said he did, he’d have made Walton play. Hell, Walton was given a pass all the way to Munich,” the site of the 1972 Olympics.
These were the kinder words he had for the UCLA duo. When he realized I was from Kentucky, he set sail to disparage UK coach Joe B. Hall and athletic director C.M. Newton for the $#@&! cheating program they ran. I listened as he ranted, with flashbacks to the way he spoke to Olsen back in New Orleans. Knight then lit into Lefty Driesell, a college coach who questioned Iba’s selection to coach the 1972 team.
To make this interview even more memorable was a two- or three-second delay on the phone line. I would ask him a question and with the delay I was never sure if he had hung up or not. So I would start talking again before he answered. This would send the coach into a series of expletives directed at me.
“If you’d shut up for a minute and let me answer the question you might learn something,” he scolded.
But even without the phone delay, I’d been told that several times before in my life. Knight did most of the talking, but that’s the way a good interview is supposed to be.
“Coach, before we hang up I’ve got to ask you one more thing,” I said.
“Yeah, what?” he gruffly came back.
“Bobby Rascoe is a friend of mine,” I said, not knowing how much longer he’d stay on the line.
Suddenly, as if a switch was turned on, Knight’s whole demeanor changed. His voice became soft, in a non-aggressive way. “You tell Bobby Rascoe I said hello. Bobby is one of the best college players I ever saw,” Knight said.
Rascoe was an All-American at WKU in 1962 and played against Knight when he played at Ohio State.
But just as abruptly when I said, “Thanks coach,” I heard a click.
No more conversation.
The interview was over.
I know Knight has done a lot of good things for people. Davis told me so. I’ve heard it from others. I’ve also heard and read about the other side of his personality.
Now when I see the reports of Knight’s so-called “going back home,” and the thousands of fans and scores of former players there to pile adulation on him, at least in Indiana all is forgiven.
I’ve said for years if I had to have one coach to win one game and my life depended on it, Knight would be my choice. That doesn’t mean I respect him as a person. So I’m going to leave it at “he’s an ornery cuss.”
There’s no excuse, get up, get out and get going!
Gary P. West's column runs monthly in the Daily News. He can be reached at westgarypdeb@gmail.com.
