Elvis Presley fans will have a chance to revisit the pivotal moments of his career in “Memories of Elvis” on Saturday at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre.
In this show, three artists will pay tribute to Presley with each performer focusing on a different part of the King’s career.
The show begins in the 1950s, when Presley rose to stardom, and then moves to a re-creation of Presley’s “Aloha in Hawaii” performance. After Hawaii, the show moves on to Presley’s Las Vegas years.
The three performers all have recognition as Presley impersonators.
Cliff Wright stars in the Million Dollar Quartet in Branson, Mo., and is a self-taught musician who began his musical journey when he learned the guitar at 8 years old. He said there’s no greater feeling than paying tribute to his hero, Presley.
David Lee has been performing his Presley tribute since 1995 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Lee was named the 2015 Ultimate Elvis by the Elvis Presley Enterprise, making him a two-time world champion.
Patrick Johnson is considered one of the “elite tribute artists in the entertainment business,” according to his submitted biography to the Plaza Theatre. “As a leading Elvis Presley tribute artist, he has traveled far and wide; re-creating the music and excitement of Elvis Presley in concerts, casinos and at corporate events throughout the United States, Europe and Canada.”
“My role is the Vegas years,” Johnson said. “Elvis returned after doing the movies for so long and he just got bored of doing that. He was in a triumphant return to get back to live performing and he picked Vegas. Vegas was good for him and he was good for Vegas, so it kind of just clicked. He played every year there until the end of his life. It was an exciting time in his life. All three of us have been doing this for about 13 or 14 years. This show is about three years old, and it was developed by Tina Stein. It is like a play and is very video-oriented. We have a video before every segment explaining what we’re about. The Elvis fans will recognize it. It is a very family oriented show. We did three sold-out shows in New Jersey, and we had a lot of young kids in there.”
Plaza Theatre Director Carolyn Glodfelter said this will be the theater’s second year with the “Memories of Elvis” group and its fifth year with a Presley tribute show.
“In January, around his birthday, we make it an annual event,” she said. “We worked with them last year and they were fantastic. Patrick Johnson is our only repeat performer from last year. We had a lot of Elvis fans come out to this show last year. We just want to celebrate Elvis’ birthday month.”
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. They can be bought by calling the theater’s box office at 270-361-2101 or purchasing them online at historicplaza.com.
The theater is at 115 E. Main St. in Glasgow.
