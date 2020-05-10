Lost
Written by Ariti Gani
Age 14
Grade 8
Bowling Green Junior High School
Who are we?
We are glass bottles with messages on rolled-up parchment inside,
Constantly floating in the ocean,
Meant to wash up on shore someday but never reaching it,
Lost at sea forever.
Who are we?
We are the first slice of bread in a loaf,
Discarded because one of its sides is entirely crust,
Forgotten without even a second thought.
Who are we?
We are the Lost Boys of Neverland,
With only Peter Pan to call family,
With nobody else but ourselves to rely on,
Accepting that this will be our fate for the rest of our lives.
Who are we?
We are Cinderella’s shattered glass slipper,
The poisoned apple in Snow White’s throat,
The needle that Aurora pricked herself on,
The appetite of the wolf that devoured Little Red Riding Hood,
And Ariel’s last word before she lost her voice.
Who are we?
We are the first leaves to fall off the tree.
We are toys that never got played with.
We are vagabonds on the road of life.
We are lost,
But we’re determined to be found again.
