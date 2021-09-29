T.J. Samson Community Hospital’s Rehabilitation Department recently received a check for $2,007.87 from Anthony Myatt, owner of Modern Woodmen in Glasgow, for C.A.M.P. TJ.
C.A.M.P. (Children Always Making Progress) TJ serves campers with diagnoses such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy, TBI, developmental delay, autism, torticollis, sensory processing disorder, seizure disorder and Down syndrome.
The one-week camp is held during the summer and provides children with a fun, supportive and therapeutic atmosphere that enables therapists to help each child be successful outside of the therapy room.