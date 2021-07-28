The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky reported record sales volume again for June, but housing inventory is showing a slight rebound.
Total sales volume in June reached $89.4 million, up 20% from May’s record-breaking numbers. The region’s Realtors sold 345 residential units in June, up 11.6% from last month.
A bevy of homebuilding activity has increased housing inventory locally after months of decline. June active listings were up 15% from May 2021, the first time active listings have increased from the previous month since October.
Housing prices are continuing to rise, according to the RASK numbers. The average price of a residential home was $259,254 in June, compared to $227,153 in June 2020.