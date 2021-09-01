Thanks to a donation from Morgantown Bank & Trust, admission to any home sporting event for Butler County Middle School and High School will be free of charge for all students during the 2021-22 school year.
In addition to the $9,500 athletic donation, the bank continues to support local schools with the Spirit Card Program, volunteer hours and sponsorships.
Jason Jones, executive vice president of Morgantown Bank & Trust, said: “This donation will help ease the financial burden of our local families by allowing all K-12 students to attend any home sporting event free of charge.”