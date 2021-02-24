Morgantown has joined a growing list of Kentucky communities preparing for industrial development and job creation by establishing“build-ready” sites for business development.
The Butler County tract, which is located in the Morgantown Industrial Park South, joins 16 other build-ready sites certified by the state Cabinet for Economic Development.
The Morgantown site includes a 50,000-square-foot building pad on 9.5 acres zoned for industrial use. The site includes access to water, sewer, natural gas, electric and broadband.
Build-ready certification means the site includes a pad ready to accommodate a building of 50,000 square feet with the ability to expand to 100,000 square feet or more – and utilities extending to the site’s edge.
“Taking the steps to ensure our sites have this special designation makes for a faster turnaround in bringing new jobs and new business to our hometown,” Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps said in a news release.
To date, former build-ready-certified sites in Graves, Laurel, Warren and Washington counties have been selected by companies for new industrial projects.
In addition to the new site in Morgantown, southcentral Kentucky has build-ready sites in Bowling Green, Glasgow, Russellville and Horse Cave.