Work has started on an $8.5 million remodeling project at the Walmart store at 1201 Morgantown Road in Bowling Green.

Updates will include new restrooms, an updated and relocated pharmacy, a new layout for the electronics department, a remodeled deli and bakery, and new flooring throughout the store.

A message from a Walmart public relations representative said the project should be completed in May.

The Morgantown Road store is one of two locations in Bowling Green for Walmart, which topped the National Retail Federation list of biggest U.S. retailers with $543.17 billion in sales for 2020.

