Morgantown Road Walmart getting remodeled By the Daily News Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Work has started on an $8.5 million remodeling project at the Walmart store at 1201 Morgantown Road in Bowling Green.Updates will include new restrooms, an updated and relocated pharmacy, a new layout for the electronics department, a remodeled deli and bakery, and new flooring throughout the store. A message from a Walmart public relations representative said the project should be completed in May.The Morgantown Road store is one of two locations in Bowling Green for Walmart, which topped the National Retail Federation list of biggest U.S. retailers with $543.17 billion in sales for 2020. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walmart Retail Morgantown Road Remodel Store Morgantown Road Walmart Commerce Deli Bakery Flooring Pharmacy Bowling Green Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCollege of Medicine’s inaugural class celebrates Match DayGrowing pains: Rapid development creating tensionRuth Elizabeth Cook St CharlesJohn PayneJennifer Ann DavenportDragons slip past No. 2 Male in overtimeBoth sides rest in BG murder-for-hire trialMan shot at Lampkin ParkWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsJames "Jim" Harold Grant III Images Videos State News Greitens accusations revive GOP worries about Senate bids US agrees to lift taxes on British steel, aluminum Beshear accuses lawmakers of 'cruel' votes on veto overrides Two St. Peter's NCAA games land in Nielsen's top 20 Charter school bill wins passage in Kentucky House National News NBA at 75: From MJ to LBJ, Jamison saw 'greatness' in 2000s Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1 Yuval Noah Harari working on middle grade book series Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1 AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Greitens accusations revive GOP worries about Senate bids Defending her record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record California governor signs law making abortions cheaper US agrees to lift taxes on British steel, aluminum Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Kentucky Farm Workers Programs Inc 1844 Lyda Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)782-2330 Lake Spring Baptist Church 1429 Lake Spring Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 +1(270)586-8699 Bowling Green International Festival Inc 601 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)779-3830 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView