Bowling Green’s Service One Credit Union announced the promotions of Justin Morris and Greg Seaton.
Morris was promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer. A Glasgow native, Morris has been with SOCU for 16 years.
He joined SOCU as a part-time teller in 2005 after graduating from Barren County High School. He later served six years in the credit union’s accounting department. For the past two years, he served as vice president of enterprise risk management.
Morris is a two-time graduate of Western Kentucky University, with degrees in accounting, finance and business administration.
Seaton was promoted to associate vice president for asset protection. He has more than 40 years of experience in banking and finance, with most of that time spent in southcentral Kentucky working with small businesses.
Seaton has been with SOCU for three years. He will be responsible for managing the asset protection department and will continue to serve as the liaison for underwriting commercial participation loans and managing the commercial participation loan portfolio. He is a WKU graduate and a graduate of Leadership Bowling Green.