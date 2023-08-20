"Try Not to Breathe: A Novel," by David Bell. New York: Berkley, 2023. 449 pages. $18.00 (paperback).
David Bell, a professor of English at Western Kentucky University, has published several thrillers and recently received New York Times bestselling status. "Try Not to Breathe" is somewhat different from Bell’s mysteries I have read and reviewed in recent years. This one focuses on one particular family, the Rogers family. Most of the mystery is tied to events of the past that continue to have an impact on current challenges facing the family. The entire novel takes place in Kentucky, although aside from Louisville the place names appear to be fictitious.
Captain Russell Rogers, the patriarch of the family and a retired member of the Kentucky State Police, had to resign when a bullet shattered one of his legs. Now he spends his days in pain that he regularly nurses with a bottle. Rogers has three daughters, Avery and Alisha, by his first wife, and Anna, by his second wife. A crisis develops when Anna stops attending her college classes and reporting to her part-time job and disappears. The father asks Avery to find Anna and bring her back home. Avery had started a career in the police force but gave it up when she almost drowned while trying to rescue passengers from a car that overturned in water. Although Avery and Anna lived in the same town, they rarely saw each other and Avery is reluctant to get involved. Alisha, who has her own family, tries to persuade Avery to search for Anna.
Things get more complicated when Anna’s roommate, Kayla, is murdered in their apartment. Anna felt somewhat responsible because she had persuaded Kayla to not call the police when Anna had recently been approached by a man when she arrived home in the middle of the night. One of the main incidents that had caused friction between Captain Rogers and his daughters concerned his defense of a police officer he had trained against protesters who accused the officer of murdering an innocent woman, Tanya Burns. This struggle will of course remind readers of the Breonna Taylor incident in Louisville in 2020. Avery knew that her dad was disappointed by her leaving the police force and Anna thought her father only cared about her losing her college scholarship.
Avery joins forces with Charlie, one of her father’s former colleagues, to protect Anna during a violent struggle in Louisville between protesters standing up for Tanya Burns and counter-protesters attacking them. Although Avery saw Anna briefly and probably saved her from violence, Anna now takes off for rural Rydell, Kentucky, where the Combs family owns several hundred acres of land. The family’s hired guns fence off and patrol the acreage to protect its marijuana production, which is harvested periodically by Mexican migrant workers. The property contains a cave and the Dead River. Hogan, who appears to be the chief lieutenant to Taylor Combs, mentions that soldiers from both sides may have quartered on the property during the Civil War and that the family has found arrowheads there. I did find it difficult to believe that this enforcer actually used the word symbiosis in a sentence later on in the novel. When Avery enters the Combs estate she is not sure she can get Anna to leave. Avery abhors the abusive treatment of the migrant workers and begins to wonder if even she will ever escape the property.
Try Not to Breathe holds the reader’s interest throughout the novel as mysteries from the past gradually reveal what happened and why family relationships are what they are. Although some readers may not have much sympathy for Russell Rogers, most can relate to the women and their troubles. As with Bell’s other novels, this book is a page-turner that readers will find difficult to put down.
—Reviewed by Richard Weigel, WKU History Department