Averitt Express recently honored associate Greg Nelson of Columbia for 25 years of service.

He is one of more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” a group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.

Averitt Express is a privately owned transportation and supply chain management company based in Cookeville, Tenn. It has more than 140 locations and more than 9,000 employees.

Averitt’s Bowling Green facility is at 455 Bluegrass Farms Blvd.

