Two decades in manufacturing and another 12 years running a country store just weren’t enough for Bowling Green’s Ed Patrick.
The veteran businessman is trying his hand at a new venture, running a business that has been a longtime fixture for Bowling Green educators and parents of school-age children.
Patrick, prodded by his daughter Laura Lewis, opted to buy the Parent-Teacher Store on Scottsville Road last fall, rescuing the retailer of school supplies, educational materials, study guides and games from a possible closing.
“I’m a big proponent of education,” said Patrick, explaining his unlikely post-retirement enterprise. “My daughter happened to see a ‘For Sale’ sign posted on the window. She thought it was a unique store. At her urging, we bought it.”
That was in October. Nearly four months later, the 73-year-old Patrick seems at home in the 5,000-square-foot store, helping local parents find items they need and stocking the shelves as an order arrives.
“Our customers run the gamut from teachers to parents to home-schoolers and churches,” Patrick said. “Even our toys are educational tools that let you learn letters and numbers.”
Although he has never been an educator, Patrick said his background was good preparation for running the Parent-Teacher Store.
The South Carolina native spent 20 years at Bowling Green’s Desa International – a manufacturer of parts for fireplaces and heaters that closed in 2008 – and rose to be a vice president. He then spent 12 years running, in partnership with his daughter, the 1297 Market in Smiths Grove before giving that up in 2016.
“I was retired, just doing things around the house, until Laura saw this store and was enthusiastic about it,” Patrick recalled. “I’ve been a businessperson with Desa and owned my own business. You need that type of background to run a business like this.”
By stepping in and buying the Bowling Green store, Patrick and his daughter may have saved the local Parent-Teacher Store from the same fate as many of the others that were owned by Bowling Green’s Stan and Cody Young.
Now 78, Stan Young said he and his wife once owned nine Parent-Teacher Store locations across four states. They have slowly been selling them or closing their doors. The Bowling Green store and locations in Lexington and Hoover, Ala., are the only three still operating.
“We’re retiring,” said Stan Young, who had owned the stores since 1996. “We had four stores in Nashville, and they have all closed. We’ll close the one in Florence in May.”
Young said the specialty retailer, a spinoff of Southern School Supply, has been hurt a bit by the move toward online shopping; but he believes there is still a niche that the Parent-Teacher Store can fill.
“Retail is (a) bad word around banks these days,” Young admitted. “A lot of people do their shopping on the internet, but ours is a specialty business. Teachers like a place where they can shop and see the products.”
Young moved the Bowling Green store from smaller quarters on Campbell Lane to the Scottsville Road location in 2006. More than a few educators are hoping it remains there.
“I got a little concerned that it was going to go away when they put up the ‘For Sale’ sign,” said Ashley Christopher, a teacher at Warren County’s Natcher Elementary School. “It’s a good place.
“I especially like to go there at the beginning of the school year. They have a lot of accessories I can use to decorate my room. They have a good variety of products, and everybody there is really helpful.”
Likewise, veteran Warren County educator Manesha Ford was relieved to hear the store was staying open.
“It’s a valuable resource for our teachers in Warren County,” Ford said. “It’s especially good for classroom teachers who want to look at products and touch them before buying. They have always been good about helping you find things and ordering products that you need.”
Patrick doesn’t plan on abandoning his core clientele of teachers and parents, but he does plan to diversify.
“We’ll try to expand the business,” he said. “Laura wants to do more in the craft area, things like baskets and painting. It will be geared to youth and adults. Kids like to make things.”
The Parent-Teacher Store is basically a two-person operation now, but Patrick would like to add to his staff as he grows more familiar with the store and its clientele.
“We’ll probably add some employees,” he said. “But I didn’t want to hire people before I knew how the business was doing. You need to understand your business before you start making changes.”
One thing Patrick doesn’t want to change is his store’s broad clientele.
“Our clientele has been very professional and cordial,” he said. “We deal with school systems, individual teachers, parents, nonprofits, home-schoolers and Sunday school teachers.
“It has been a learning experience, but it’s an enjoyable experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.