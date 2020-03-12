With multiplatinum and gold records, strings of top-10 hits such as “Fishin’ In The Dark” and “Mr. Bojangles” and multiple Grammy and CMA awards and nominations, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center stage at 7:30 p.m. March 20.
After playing its first gig in 1966 in Southern California, the band has had more than 50 years of musical success.
Its 1972 groundbreaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album has been inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame. The band’s recording of “Mr. Bojangles” was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010.
In 2014 “Fishin’ In the Dark” was certified platinum for digital downloads by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Band member Bob Carpenter said Bowling Green will kick off the group’s travels this year.
“We usually do about 70 to 75 dates and that will usually take us through November and this will be our first run of the year,” he said. “We haven’t missed a year of touring. We have been continuously touring. I think in the year 2000 we did like 20 dates, but usually it is between 59 or 100 dates. We just like to play, we like to go out and entertain people.
“You get used to traveling,” Carpenter said. “It is part of your job. We all have families and we all have raised kids. We usually never worked from November to March. We were able to do the holiday thing. You have to have a very understanding partner.”
Carpenter first met the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band members in the 1970s.
“I moved up to Colorado in the early ’70s and I was playing music and I had a band and we were being managed by the same guy who managed The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and I got to know the guys and I started to play shows together,” he said. “In 1975, I started playing the keyboards on some Dirt Band records and I was writing songs with a buddy of mine and we recorded a couple of those. It was just a natural process. In 1980, I joined full time.”
Jeff Hanna helped start the band and is its longest-serving member.
“The energy these days is so up,” Hanna wrote on the band’s website. “Our fans have responded in a really great way. As a fan of other bands, I know how complicated it can be when members come and go. You can either embrace that or you don’t. Our fans are really gracious and I appreciate that. It’s been a really good run and there’s a lot of daylight ahead of us.”
Carpenter said traveling across the world and winning a few Grammys are some of the best memories.
“There’s a lot of memories there and we sit around and talk about them sometimes. We remember them all in different ways and every year we try to make new memories. Being out with this band is really fun,” he said.
Tickets start at $37.50 for balcony seats, $47.50 for mezzanine seating, between $54.50 and $57.50 for upper orchestra seating and between $57.50 and $72.50 for lower orchestra and box seating. Tickets can be purchased at theskypac.com/events/nitty-gritty-dirt-band.
“We’re excited to be bringing Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to Bowling Green. We think this will be a great opportunity for residents to see this great group in their own backyard,” said Rob Hankins, vice president and chief of external affairs at SKyPAC.
