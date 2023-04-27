"Pests: How Humans Create Animal Villains," by Bethany Brookshire. New York: Ecco (HarperCollins). 2022. 348 pages. $28.99, Hardback.
The subtitle here gives the game away. No animal has the moral awareness to be a villain. We ourselves created the category “pests” and apply it to any animal that offends our finicky sensibilities. Bethany Brookshire, a widely published science writer and podcaster, makes no bones about it: what makes an animal behaving according to its nature a pest? It threatens our sense of control. It “prove[s] our power over the landscape is a lie.”
Brookshire opens with a relatable account of dealing with “Kevin,” her neighborhood squirrel. Every year, she optimistically sets out tomato plants, and every year the little cutpurse eats her crop in an infuriatingly squirrel-like way – taking one bite and then dropping what’s left on the ground. One season she retaliated by planting jalapeños, envisioning Kevin’s tears when they torched his tongue. The pilfering rodent won that round too. He didn’t bite one.
The saga of Kevin is an apt introduction to Brookshire’s book. No squirrel can know this is our yard and these are our tomatoes. We’re the ones who think of the plants as our property and the squirrel as an interloper, a pest. Neither idea means anything to the squirrel.
Though Brookshire divides her book by its animal subjects – “A Plague of Rats,” “A Slither of Snakes,” and so on – she might as easily have organized it by the situations involved. Some “pests” have been with us almost forever, some have been shortsightedly relocated, and some have come back from the brink through conservation efforts and habitat changes.
Mice and rats moved in with people during the first agricultural settlements, drawn by the produce and refuse of the earliest farmers. Brookshire describes a 4,000-year-old ceramic mouse trap with a handle to plunge the unfortunate captive underwater and perforations to make sure he drowns. Interestingly, the house mice and rats who devil us have not only come to share some of our gut microbiomes but are markedly better at problem-solving than their wilder relatives. They have to be in order to escape our murderous plots against them.
Few of us cherish mice – unless as pets – and even fewer relish rats. But these attitudes are entirely relative. Lab mice have saved lives and rats are sometimes revered, as they are in an Indian temple where an estimated 25,000 are given VIP treatment and considered sacred to Karni Mata, the goddess of the place.
Soon after rats and mice moved in to stay, we domesticated cats to deal with them. Today, with fewer “vermin” to dispatch, cats themselves have become pests, each year killing billions of birds and small mammals. Worldwide, cats have already exterminated some 63 species and threaten 430 more. The problem they pose is made worse by the number of people who feel entitled to let their furry assassins roam free.
Then there are the accidental manmade nuisances. In Brookshire’s account, these range from the pet store Burmese pythons spreading north from the Everglades, where they have swallowed a good chunk of the native fauna, to the rabbits that have overrun Australia and the wild boar ravaging parts of Europe and the United States. Rabbits and boar were imported to give hunters something to shoot at, but with no natural predators in their new digs they, like other alien species, quickly got out of hand.
It was Aussies, also, who imported cane toads from Puerto Rico to keep down the insects damaging their sugar crops. The toads ate the bugs, all right, but not the underground grubs that caused most of the damage. Meanwhile, the toads, which bear a toxin powerful enough to take out a crocodile, spread everywhere, killing the native predators and doubtless many pet dogs and cats that tried to eat them.
In the habitat-related category, Brookshire tells of the coyotes and deer that thrive in the mixed wood and cleared land environment humans have created. Neither species is at home in deep woods, but both do very well in our suburbs with their tasty gardens and flower beds and pets. Coyotes are more adaptable yet; many thrive in the hearts of cities, competing with rats, feral cats and dogs, and dumpster-diving raccoons for the mountains of food we waste.
Bears are finding it increasingly easy and profitable to mix with humans, as well, raiding cars, garages, bird feeders, and trashcans. Brookshire tells of bears denning under people’s decks and even one sow who hibernates under a big truck up on blocks in a busy North Carolina loading yard. Bears, of course, can be dangerous, as can wild boar and even tom turkeys. The author herself was attacked by an irascible tom during one of her daily runs. Turkeys were once rare and shy. Now, thanks to conservation efforts, they tear up people’s gardens, copulate outside picture windows and terrorize school children waiting for the bus.
Stories like these – and Brookshire tells many, many more – coupled with her friendly style and ready humor, make "Pests" an enjoyable read for anyone interested in the uninvited animals who share our lives. An unabashed animal fancier herself (she poses for the endpaper photo with a rat on her shoulder), Brookshire puts the blame for all “animal villains” where it indisputably belongs – on us. “As long as we continue to live the way we do, creating new spaces and trash, bringing in new, exotic pets, moving into wild spaces, or clearing ones we don’t value, ... there will always be pests.”