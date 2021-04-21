The longest and strangest Oscar season ever comes to a close Sunday with the Academy Awards.
It’s the final stop in an awards season that was extended two months in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a celebration of a year in which theaters were mostly dark. The unusual season created intriguing opportunities – and at least one race that feels like a true toss-up where almost anything can happen.
Here are my picks for what will win and what should win in the top five categories (And remember, don’t blame me if you lose your Oscar pool).
BEST PICTURE
Nominees: “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Kudos to the academy for nominating eight strong contenders for the top prize – although it is a bit disappointing that with two slots still available films like “Da 5 Bloods,” “One Night in Miami” and even “Palm Springs” got overlooked.
It has felt for most of the awards season like a race between two films – Chloe Zhao’s beautiful “Nomadland” and Aaron Sorkin’s timely historical drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” “Nomadland” has won the most precursors – and Zhao feels like a lock for best picture – but it doesn’t feel as much like a traditional winner as “Chicago 7” does.
“Minari” could be the wild card, with “Promising Young Woman” not only the best film of the eight, but the best film of the year. Still, I think “Nomadland” continues its strong run and holds off a slew of potential spoilers.
Should win: “Promising Young Woman”
Will win: “Nomadland”
BEST ACTOR
Nominees: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; and Steven Yeun, “Minari.”
This is an absolutely loaded category with five great performances – and that’s with the academy ignoring Delroy Lindo’s incredible work in “Da 5 Bloods.” This has felt like a Boseman win from the very start, a chance to honor the late actor in a performance that is worthy of the praise it has received.
If anyone is going to play spoiler here, it would likely be Hopkins, but I can’t see anyone beating Boseman – who gave everything he had in what would be the final work of his career.
Should win and will win: Boseman
BEST ACTRESS
Nominees: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; and Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman.”
This is the most wide-open race in recent memory.
Day was the upset winner at the Golden Globes but still feels like a longshot. Kirby also feels like a longshot, but it wouldn’t be that shocking if she did pull off the upset.
That leaves two former winners – Davis and McDormand – and Mulligan. McDormand already has two Oscars, so it feels like the academy will think it is too soon for a third win – even if the film appears destined for best picture. Mulligan should have already wrapped this up with a performance that is the most challenging and best of her career, but she has failed to win any precursors – making an Oscar win unlikely.
That leaves the SAG winner Davis, whose previous win was for supporting actress for “Fences.” Davis – barely recognizable in a show-stopping performance – seems poised for the win while riding the momentum of the SAG victory. She will join Halle Berry as the only Black women to ever win best actress, a well-deserved historic moment.
Should win: Mulligan
Will win: Davis
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nominees: Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”; Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”; and Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
Kaluuya has won all the precursors and appears heading for the Oscar win. The only thing that could stop him is having co-star Stanfield in the field, opening up the possibility that the two actors split that vote. If that happen, Cohen, Raci and Odom Jr. could all upset. While an Odom Jr. win as Sam Cooke would be a fun surprise, I think Kaluuya’s momentum continues.
Should win: Odom Jr.
Will win: Kaluuya
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Nominees: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Olivia Colman, “The Father”; Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”; and Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari.”
This appeared for a while as wide open as best actress, but Youn has picked up some momentum and appears to be in the lead as we head down the stretch.
Bakalova is the wild card, a newcomer who held her own with Cohen in the Borat sequel and Close could finally win after coming so close on multiple occasions. I’d love to see Seyfried’s delightful work pull off the upset, but Youn’s work feels like the perfect way to honor “Minari.” She was the heart and soul of a beautiful family portrait, the emotional anchor that made it all work.
Should win: Seyfried
Will win: Youn
