The Landmark Awards Committee is seeking nominations for its historic preservation awards to be presented in May.
Each year, the Landmark Association recognizes historic preservation efforts in Bowling Green and Warren County.
Reconstruction projects aren’t eligible for Landmark Awards, nor are projects that utilize synthetic siding.
The award categories are:
- Landmark Building Awards, given to individuals or organizations who have completed significant and sensitive rehabilitations of public, commercial or religious buildings.
- Jean Thomason Historic Home Award, given for outstanding restoration or rehabilitation of a residence.
- General Historic House Awards, given to residences where noticeable and sensitive historic preservation work has occurred.
- Jane Morningstar Award of Merit recognizes additional and substantial work to a previously restored commercial or public building.
- Cultural Landscape Award recognizes outstanding preservation work with historic sites such as historic cemeteries, trails, roads, or military fortifications.
The nomination form can be found at www.bglandmark.org. The deadline to make a nomination is April 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.