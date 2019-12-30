Walk The Moon, an American rock band based in Cincinnati, celebrate the fifth anniversary of their album, "Talking Is Hard," this month. The record topped Billboard's Alternative Albums chart, peaking at No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums chart and going platinum in the United States. The band's most successful song to date changed the band member's lives.
Walk The Moon's hit, "Shut Up and Dance" is a staple in 2010's pop charts, karaoke bars like Dublin's Irish Pub in downtown Bowling Green and was highlighted in their set at the 2019 edition of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn.
On the band's Instagram, members posted a thank you to fans:
"FIVE YEARS. Holy guacamole, it's been five years...TALKING IS HARD, our second (or third) album (depending on who you ask), this one, and the way you responded to it changed our lives forever...Thanks to everyone who has dug so deep into it that you debate band members about the lyrics of the b-sides. You're just amazing. Your stories of this album and how it has played a role in your lives move us every time. We are honored to be part of your lives, and consider ourselves enormously lucky to have you as part of ours. So much love - WTM."
Walk The Moon's Instagram is accessible at this link: https://www.instagram.com/walkthemoonband/
Tickets for Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival are available at bonnaroo.com with options of downpayment at $20 for general admission. Other ticket options include GA+, Platinum and single day tickets and shuttle packages from the globally known "Farm" to Nashville will soon be available.
