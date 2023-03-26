One Roof: Making Your Event an Affair to Remember

At One Roof, a downtown wedding and event space that opened in March of 2022, client expectations are very important. That’s why owners, Chase Carpenter, Gemonee Brown, Chris Stafford, and Philip Coleman seek to exceed these expectations by offering world-class services.
The four owners have a history of serving clients. Chase, a WKU graduate with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurial management, has spent the past 12 years working in childcare and many other business endeavors. Chase is driven to create a legacy built on empowering youth an inspiring his peers and community to be their greatest self.
Gemonee is a local real estate agent and investor. Chris is a Bowling Green firefighter and collegiate women’s referee. Philip is a Grammy award winning music producer and investor. Together, they have cultivated valuable relationships and connections through consistency, humbleness, and leading with kindness. They plan to continue to give back to the community and inspire the area’s youth and others while expanding their business portfolio.
One Roof provides a rental service space geared toward a variety of events, including private dinners, baby showers, birthday parties, community outreach events, corporate events, and a plethora of other social affairs. The versatile venue encompasses an upscale and big city ambiance with a team of experts trained to make your event an affair to remember!