Operation Pride takes PRIDE in Our Community

When Johnny Webb decided to run for mayor in 1992, there were two things he wanted to accomplish – to restore the beauty of Bowling Green he remembered as a child and to be involved in economic development.
He enlisted the help of three friends, including Mike Buchanan, one of Operation PRIDE’s founders, for this enormous task and soon added Gen. Dan Cherry as executive director in charge of running the day-to-day operation.
Operation PRIDE, an acronym for paint, repair, improve, develop and enjoy, was created as a privately funded nonprofit organization in 1993 for the purpose of supporting activities that enhance the appearance of Bowling Green and Warren County.
Operation PRIDE served as the catalyst for the purchase and renovation of the historic L&N Depot. Although it turned out to be a much bigger project than anticipated, it’s now enjoyed by thousands of visitors each year.
The organization created the Welcome Sign Program at the entrances of Bowling Green and Warren County and initiated the sign ordinance that eliminated portable signs. They also created the Partner With Pride program and landscaped the three entry corridors off of I-65 as well the Trans Park – which they also maintain.
After the tornado on Dec. 11, 2021, Operation PRIDE worked with the city’s Neighborhood Services Department to identify areas that lost hundreds of trees and to develop ways to “re-green” Bowling Green. Operation PRIDE submitted grant proposals to the Arbor Day Foundation and received grants sponsored by International Paper, through the Arbor Day Foundation, to plant 25 large trees at Jennings Creek Elementary and to give away 110 large trees to local residents. They also had tree giveaways sponsored by State Farm and Dollar General as well as a tree planting on Creason greenway sponsored by Aramark.
Beautify I65 was initiated by Johnny Webb, co-founder of Operation PRIDE and co-chairman of the board of directors, as both a beautification project and an economic development project. By creating two stunning entryway signs into the city and installing black, four-plank fencing and landscaping along the interstate and the exits into the city, the project invites the travelers along I-65 to come into the city and enjoy its many restaurants, hotels and other sites. Once they leave the interstate, they are enveloped by the beauty and community pride, coaxing them to further investigate what the area has to offer.
Operation PRIDE is funded solely through individual and corporate donations. To date, 100% of the multimillion Beautify I65 project has been funded by the citizens and businesses of the area. No federal, state, or local funds have been used for this project.
Future initiatives of Operation PRIDE include expanding efforts to the other corridors that bring people into the town and to make the main thoroughfares more attractive with plantings and enhancements. These plantings will not only make the areas more attractive but they will also improve air quality, reduce noise, and provide homes and feeding areas for birds and pollinators.
“We understand the importance of visual and environmental impact on the community. We have pride in our city and county and we work with everyone to enhance our community through a variety of projects.”