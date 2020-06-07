LifeSkills operates and oversees two types of foster care programs. One is a foster care program for children through its mental health division, and the other is an adult foster care program through its intellectual disabilities division.
LifeSkills mental health division’s therapeutic foster care program works with children and youths from birth to age 21 who have significant emotional, behavioral or developmental disabilities. Home environments are chosen to best meet their needs for living, learning and growing.
Some of the services offered through this program include:
- individual, family and collateral therapy.
- trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.
- case management, in home and out of home services.
- medication management.
- education information for parent/guardian.
- independent living skills.
- respite.
- routine medical exams.
- recreational opportunities.
Sherry Roy-Hunton, TFC program director for LifeSkills, said she’s concerned about the vulnerability of families with children who were already struggling financially or with substance abuse or mental health issues before the coronavirus pandemic.
“Before the pandemic, there were almost 1,000 Kentucky kids in foster care or other out-of-home placements,” Roy-Hunton said. “I have no doubt, as we emerge from this crisis, there will be a great many more families and youth in need of mental health services as well as foster care.”
Roy-Hunton said youths benefit the most when they are in a home setting with a family and can be a part of the community. Positive self-esteem and the development of independent living skills are some of the many benefits, she said.
“LifeSkills TFC program is now looking for more foster parents,” Roy-Hunton said. “We value attributes such as kindness, patience, stability and the ability to give without expecting a lot in return. We love having foster parents who are 55 years or older and also those who are retired. We are open to married or single people who are already parents or people who are not already parents but simply love having kids around.”
For more information on how to become a TFC parent, contact TFC Case Manager Coordinator Rita Hageney at 270-901-5000, ext. 1266, or rhageney@lifeskills.com.
LifeSkills’ intellectual disabilities division operates an adult foster care program that utilizes independent contractors who open their homes and offer supports and assistance to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such wonderful and dedicated providers. Direct support professionals like ours make Kentucky one of the leading states in the nation in keeping people safe and healthy during this pandemic,” Adult Foster Care Manager Leslie Barrett said.
“Due to the coronavirus, we are required to follow many new regulations,” Barrett said. “Although we have a large pool of relief or respite providers, new guidelines limit how often we can use them, so we are currently looking to hire more. These providers offer relief to adult foster care providers and the individuals they support. The participant comes to stay in their home and they provide care on an overnight, weekend or weeklong basis. We would love the opportunity to talk with anyone interested in becoming either an adult foster care provider or a respite provider.”
For more details about this program, contact Barrett at 270-901-5779 or lbarrett@lifeskills.com.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a non-profit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction, and developmental disabilities. Her column runs monthly.
