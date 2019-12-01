Choosing to seek residential treatment for alcohol or drug addiction is one of the toughest decisions a person can make. This commitment takes a tremendous amount of strength and self-actualization. It’s important to note that residential treatment is intensive and only the beginning of the journey of recovery.
Professionals who work at LifeSkills’ Park Place Recovery Centers know that treatment does work. Among the countless success stories, Geneva Bradshaw, who manages the Park Place Recovery Center for Women in Scottsville, said she just completed the paperwork to hire a program graduate.
“She graduated two years ago,” Bradshaw said. “And now, after getting back in school, she wants to give back by coming to work at our center and helping others. It’s pretty exciting, and we are thrilled to have her.”
The Park Place Recovery Center for Women was designed for women with young babies. In an effort to keep families together, women are encouraged to bring their infants who are 10 months of age and younger into treatment with them to promote bonding while in recovery. A primary focus is to provide treatment for women who suffer from opioid addiction, aiming to decrease occurrences of neonatal abstinence syndrome. While this is a targeted population, recovery services are available to all women with any form of substance abuse.
The Park Place Recovery Center for Men is in Bowling Green, and manager David Duncan said LifeSkills’ residential treatment programs are modeled after the Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Treatment Center.
“We contracted with Hazelden for policy development and training in ‘Integrating the Twelve Steps with Medication-Assisted Treatment,’ ” Duncan said. “This gives our residential facilities the ability to offer those in treatment three different pathways to recovery: treatment with no medication; treatment assisted by the use of Suboxone; or treatment using Vivitrol. These medications are tools used alongside the structured treatment program.”
Over the next year, plans are in the works for recovery center staff to attend intensive training aimed at helping clients resolve past trauma.
“This is due to the realization that underlying trauma is often part of the decision to start substance use,” Bradshaw said. “Performing trauma reprocessing using Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy is both trauma-informed and addiction-informed and yet another treatment tool we will be able to offer those in our programs.”
Other tools available at each center include:
- individualized treatment planning.
- family sessions and family group.
- education groups.
- therapy groups.
- introduction to 12-step recovery groups.
- psychiatric evaluation referral.
- social/recreational therapy.
- aftercare group.
With 16 beds in each center, and an average stay of 28 days, both facilities remain pretty full. Duncan said each program serves 160 to 180 people each year.
“One of the things I’d like people to be aware of is how much support we receive from various programs and organizations within the community,” Duncan said. “We simply couldn’t do it without their assistance and are extremely grateful for every effort that is made on behalf of our clients.”
Some of these include:
- LifeSkills outpatient-based opioid treatment clinic.
- LifeSkills Haven4Change.
- Warren County Health Department.
- Hope Harbor.
- Western Kentucky University Finance Department.
- Court system.
- South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College.
- South Central Workforce Development.
- Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
- Hillview Heights Church.
- Matthew 25: HIV testing.
- Al-Anon.
- CPR training with Allen County EMS service.
- Allen County Health Department.
- Oxford House.
- Celebrate Recovery.
- Pleasant Field Church of Scottsville.
- Victory Hill Church of Scottsville.
“LifeSkills is always listening and changing, moving forward to help our clients break through the barriers and improve the outcomes in their fight against addiction,” Duncan said. “Transportation has always been a challenge and we are determined to make improvements. We’ve recently added several new jobs to help address some of the needs. LifeSkills also opened the 10th Street Outpatient Clinic downtown, only a block from the Justice Center.”
New positions include:
- Continuing care coordinators: Link clients with a primary care physician, dentist, outpatient or psychiatric appointments when they graduate the program.
- Peer support specialists: Employees who are in recovery help to support clients with appointments, 12-step meetings or just out for a cup of coffee. They can relate to the issues faced in early recovery.
- Case managers: Link clients with daily activities, such as grocery shopping, doctor or dental visits, or outpatient appointments with a therapist or psychiatrist.
For more information about LifeSkills’ residential treatment programs, call:
- Park Place Recovery Center for Men: 270-901-5000, Ext. 1146 for Admissions Nurse Ashley James, RN.
- Park Place Recovery Center for Women: 270-239-4020, Ext. 1393 for Admissions Nurse Kimberly Stubbs, RN.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.