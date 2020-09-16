Bowling Green's Pathways Senior Care Advisors has joined the National Network of Senior Housing Advisors, giving Pathways access to senior housing referral companies across the country.
Pathways is the exclusive member of the NNHSA in the markets it serves, which includes the 10-county Barren River region, the Elizabethtown area and parts of northcentral Tennessee.
Founded in 2018, Pathways works with clients and families to find the right senior living care option, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living or memory care.
