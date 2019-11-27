In honor of National Kindness Day on Nov. 13, staff members at Paul Davis Restoration of Bowling Green donated their services to clean up a transitional house for HOTEL INC.
Paul Davis is a national provider of water, fire and mold damage cleanup and restoration services for residential and commercial properties.
HOTEL INC's mission is to find solutions to the affordable housing crisis. It provides pathways to stable housing and connects clients to community resources that can help both adults and children.
John Simms, Paul Davis office owner in Bowling Green, said HOTEL INC's work fits with the company's mission.
“Our vision is to provide extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need," Simms said in a news release. "We also use these skills while giving to nonprofit organizations. Through our actions and good deeds, we can touch and improve the lives of so many that are not so fortunate."
Paul Davis of Bowling Green was established in 1986 and is at 931 Searcy Way in Bowling Green. For more information, visit the Paul Davis website at restorationbowlinggreen.com.
