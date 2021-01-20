Cindy Payne of Bowling Green’s Exit Experience Realty received the 2020 Realtor of the Year Award from the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky.
The award is based on Realtor spirit, business and education, and involvement in the association and the community. She was the 2016 president of the association, and she serves on the Kentucky Association of Realtors board of directors.
Payne serves on the Citizen Foster Care Review Board for the state and the Warren County property valuation administrator’s tax appeals board. She also received the Public Relations Committee’s Local Service Award for civic activity.
Christine Morgan of Promised Land Realty won the Ward Elliott Distinguished Service Award. She was the 2018 president of the association. She serves on many committees at RASK and with the Kentucky Realtors group.
Dana Wallace of Coldwell Banker Legacy Real Estate won the Charles W. Long Award, which is given to new members of the association and is based on criteria that include association involvement and education.
Heather Hawkins of FirstBank Mortgage and Danielle Miller of Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group were named 2020 Business Partners of the Year. The award is given to an associate member that works closely with the association on projects and committees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.