Brigitte Kilburn and Jeff Perkins have been named to the board of directors at Franklin Bank & Trust. They will begin serving the Franklin Bancorp Inc. and Franklin Bank & Trust boards Jan. 1.
Kilburn is director of career and technical education and media and information technology specialist for Simpson County Schools. She has served in a variety of roles in the Simpson County school system since 1999. A Western Kentucky University graduate, Kilburn also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years.
Perkins has served as president of MidSouth Lumber and Supply since 2005, after having served as chief financial officer since 1991. Prior to his building supply experience, he was a CPA with Baird, Kurtz and Dobson.
A WKU graduate, Perkins has served as president of the Kentucky Building Materials Association and on the board and finance committee of the Independent Builders Supply Association.
