...Bitterly Cold Weekend with Negative Travel Impacts...
Rain will change to snow from west to east Thursday evening as a
strong cold front pushes through the area. Minor snow
accumulations Thursday night will be accompanied by temperatures
rapidly falling into the single digits, resulting in negative
travel impacts that will continue into Friday. Winds from the west
at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph, will result in wind
chills of 10 to 20 below zero, and possibly reduced visibilities
in blowing snow.
Even after the winds diminish Friday night, harsh winter weather
will continue through the holiday weekend with temperatures in
the single digits and teens, and wind chills below zero at times.
Conditions will begin to moderate Sunday night and Monday.
Petco opened a Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply location at 141 Beaver Trail South in Glasgow last week.
According to a news release, the new 10,900-square-foot Petco pet care center brings unique offerings for both pet parents and farm animal caretakers, including high-quality nutrition, a curated farm and feed assortment, companion animals, vet clinics, self-wash stations and more.
Petco held a grand opening on Dec. 16 and a Family Fest event on Dec. 17 that included prizes, games, food trucks, pet adoptions and dog training demonstrations.
The Glasgow Petco pet care center will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays.
