What makes a city’s music scene?
After you account for performers, venues and fans who buy recordings and concert tickets, what’s left to bring everything together?
If Bowling Green’s music scene were to be visualized as a wheel, Matt Pfefferkorn is arguably the hub.
Pfefferkorn owns Mellow Matt’s Music and More, an independent music store that is set to celebrate 10 years in business this October, but his roots in local music predate the record store by several years.
Born in New Jersey, Pfefferkorn lived a short time as a child in South Carolina before his family moved to Bowling Green in 1980, where he has since remained.
One of the constants in Pfefferkorn’s youth was the household record player, which would be spinning many hours of the day.
Whereas his father enjoyed records from Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, the Rolling Stones and other seminal figures in rock, a young Pfefferkorn gravitated toward the sounds of Kiss and Peter Frampton, both of who released classic live albums in the ‘70s.
“My dad was always playing records, so I come by it honestly,” Pfefferkorn said in the back room of his store on Smallhouse Road, as a cut from legendary funk band Parliament’s “Mothership Connection” album played overhead. “As a kid of the ‘70s, I grew toward Kiss as everybody did. That was the first band I was into as a young lad.”
A love for records soon turned into a career, beginning in the late 1980s when a teenaged Pfefferkorn began working at the old Record Bar in Greenwood Mall, managed at the time by Jeffrey Sweeney.
Pfefferkorn said he nursed ambitions of opening his own record store from an early point in his career, developing connections and gaining knowledge while working at the bygone Great Escape Records and Comics.
During those formative years, Pfefferkorn got to know Tommy Starr, veteran DJ and radio host at D93 WDNS-FM.
Starr took notice of Pfefferkorn’s efforts to bring local flair to a franchise store, hosting in-store performances by local bands, devoting a section of the store to recordings by artists from the area and promoting community events.
By the time Mellow Matt’s opened in 2013, Pfefferkorn had long since earned the nickname he said Starr bestowed upon him and had been hosting his own show on D93, the still active “Dead Air,” for more than a decade.
“The fact that he gives bands a space to sell their wares and perform, that’s pretty cool,” Starr said, recounting midnight sales at the Great Escape around new releases from local bands like Black Stone Cherry. “You don’t see every record store out there doing that.”
As he prepared to open his own independent shop, Pfefferkorn recalled how there was little time to reflect beyond knowing that a niche needed to be filled in a city with a diverse audience of musicians and music lovers.
“It’s like when we were putting the store together, I didn’t have time to stop and think about what if it doesn’t work, what if nobody comes,” Pfefferkorn said. “We were just all hands on deck, just getting it done, opening in a fury, hitting the ground running.”
While recorded music sales started declining at the turn of the millennium as more customers opted into digital outlets like Napster and later streaming services such as Spotify, opening a music store with an emphasis on vinyl LPs was not an outlandish proposition in 2013.
Vinyl sales by that point were on a noticeable rebound, thanks in part to annual Record Store Day promotions at independently owned stores across the country that celebrate the culture around the record store.
According to data company Luminate, 43.5 million vinyl LPs were sold in the U.S. in 2022, marking the 17th consecutive year of growth in sales.
A report from MRC Data showed vinyl sales surpassed CDs in 2021 as the most sold physical music format for the first time in decades, putting to bed the outdated perception that vinyl were the domain of the fusty collector rummaging through a yard sale.
Taylor Swift was the global ambassador for last year’s Record Store Day, and other massive pop stars gravitate to the format with vinyl-exclusive releases.
“Vinyl’s never really gone away. It’s the one format that’s always been there, even at its lowest point,” Pfefferkorn said. “We talk about the bubble and when it’s going to burst, but there’s so much stuff going on in music surrounding vinyl that it’s like it just keeps pulling people in.”
This year’s Record Store Day is on April 22, and Pfefferkorn plans to make it a showcase, with a few bands already booked to play the parking lot outside the store.
At a past Record Store Day, Pfefferkorn teamed up with Blue Holler Brewing, which brewed a special beer it named after Pfefferkorn’s store, and he has an eye toward future partnerships to meet a pre-COVID-19 level of demand for entertainment.
“We’re pretty much open for anything and getting out of the store and just running around,” Pfefferkorn said.
One willing partner in future ventures is Matt Devore, co-founder of Bowling Green Rock Band Academy.
Devore has fond memories of traveling as a teenager from Cave City to Packrat’s, the store that would become Great Escape, to load up on pop culture and chat with “the guru of all things cool.”
“If you were looking for something that couldn’t be reached, whether it was bootleg CDs or comic books, he was almost that person that everyone knew you went to speak to because you knew he could find it,” Devore said of Pfefferkorn.
A musician and teacher, Devore and others help students of many ages and skill levels build their talent.
When the academy was getting off the ground, Pfefferkorn was one of the first people to offer help, and many of posters hanging on the academy walls are courtesy of him.
“He was gracious from the beginning, he jumped in as a sponsor and since then we’ve been able to have kids perform at his Record Store Day events,” Devore said. “That’s helped the academy grow and move forward just giving the kids a stage to perform on.”