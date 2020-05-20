J.K. Phillips has been elected chairman of the board for Monticello Banking Co.
A Monticello native, Phillips graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in 1974 and returned to Monticello to form Monticello Medical Associates. In 1995, he relocated his practice to Bowling Green. He retired from full-time medicine in 2019 and currently serves as assistant professor of medicine at the UK College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus.
Phillips has served as a director of Monticello Banking Co. since 1976 and continues to serve on the board of the Monticello Bankshares Inc. holding company.
Kenneth Ramsey had served as chairman of Monticello Banking Co. since 1996. Ramsey remains chairman of the board of Monticello Bankshares and continues to serve on the board of Monticello Banking Co., as he has since 1975. Both Phillips and Ramsey have served as directors of the holding company since it was founded in 1982.
