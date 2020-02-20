Both major political parties will be fair game when The Capitol Steps perform at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Beginning as a group of U.S. Senate staffers who were tasked with being the entertainment for a 1981 Christmas party, The Capitol Steps have now recorded more than 35 albums and can be heard on National Public Radio’s Politics Takes a Holiday specials.
Elaina Newport, a founding member and performer with The Capitol Steps, worked for seven years on Capitol Hill as a legislative assistant to Sens. Charles Percy and Alfonse D’Amato before The Capitol Steps came into existence.
“We have an odd story,” Newport said. “We started as a Senate office Christmas party. He (Percy) was a moderate you don’t really find in the wild anymore, but we were brainstorming ideas to entertain the staff and we threw together some songs and we got invited to do another party and then another. Thirty-eight years later, we are still going.
“We thought maybe we’d get fired or told to stop or both,” she said. “We decided to add some Democrats and House staffers and mix it up so that there are more people to blame in case something goes horribly wrong. We have all sorts of political stripes in the group, conservatives, liberals and I, myself, am an extreme moderate.”
The nonpartisan angle allows for more material to be used in the show, according to Newport.
“Early on, we figured out that gives us twice the jokes,” she said. “I think both parties get pretty funny when they get way out there. In the show right now we have a lot of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. We also have Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Right now, it is the best of all worlds. Not only are the Republicans in the headlines because they are the party in power, but the Democrats are all running for president so they are giving us a lot of material, too.”
The show includes satire songs such as “The Sound of Sanders” in the style of “The Sounds of Silence” and “Happy Days are Here for Dems” in the style of “Happy Days are Here Again.”
“We have Elizabeth Warren doing angry progressive nursery rhymes,” Newport said. “Vladimir Putin actually dances shirtless, and I will say that the guys in the group do not work out. We also have a song to Trump’s tweets called ‘Tweet It’ to Michael Jackson’s song ‘Beat It.’ ”
The group has performed for several presidents including Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.
“Reagan, who was an actor himself so had great delivery on his lines, came up to us after the show and said, ‘Thank you for that wonderful performance, and now you are all under arrest,’ ” Newport said. “We performed for Clinton and Gore at Al Gore’s 48th birthday party. It was before Monica (Lewinsky), so we didn’t know that was yet to come, but that was memorable because they were right in front of us.”
Rob Hankins, vice president and chief of external affairs at SKyPAC, said SKyPAC is excited to have The Capitol Steps.
“With presidential elections looming and politics dominating so much of our attention, The Capitol Steps tackle both sides of the political spectrum equally with their signature style of humor appealing just as much to those living outside Washington, D.C., as it does to those who live there,” he said. “Regardless of your political affiliation, everyone can unite around song parodies and skits based on topics pulled directly from news headlines.”
Newport said she hopes the audience can laugh at the satire.
“You can’t go around upset all the time,” she said. “I like to tell people who haven’t seen our show just picture Donald Trump singing a rock song, Bernie Sanders singing a show tune and Vladimir Putin dancing shirtless, and if you’ve ever wanted to see those three things on one stage, there you have it.”
– For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theskypac.com.
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
